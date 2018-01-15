Carmel Sheehy, Keelcoulaght, Killorglin & formerly of Lisheen, Milltown.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 16th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Followed by removal to St James’ Church, Killorglin.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.  Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

