Carmel Sheehy, Keelcoulaght, Killorglin & formerly of Lisheen, Milltown.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 16th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Followed by removal to St James’ Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.
Michael ‘Mick’ O Connor, Jones Terrace, Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Kimego, Caherciveen.
reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Tuesday from 7 to 8.45pm followed by removal to Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen. Requiem mass...
Evening Sports Update
BOXING It's been reported that Katie Taylor's proposed homecoming fight for April has been shelved. The 42-dot-I-E say that the WBA World lightweight champion...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 19th January Denny Premier A 7-30 Dingle Bay Rovers v Mastergeeha Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch. Saturday 20th January Denny...
Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London
Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, ...
Two men in custody in connection with serious assault in Castleisland
A second man has been arrested following a serious assault in Castleisland in the early hours of Sunday morning. Neighbours discovered a badly-injured man lying...
Ireland Captaincy For Kerry Lady
Kerry’s Ciara Griffin has been named as the new Irish Women's Captain. The 24 year old Munster flanker has earned 17 caps since making her...