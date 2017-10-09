Carmel O’Sullivan née Sheehy, Oakdene, Cahirdown, Listowel.

Reposing at her home tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass for Carmel O’Sullivan née Sheehy will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital, Kerry.
Jamie O Carroll, Caherdaniel and Listowel
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville on Monday from 7 to 9pm. Reposing Tuesday from 5 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Crohanes Church,...
South-West region has the highest growth rate of job creation
The South-West region has the highest growth rate of job creation. Colm Farrell, Economic Researcher with Public Policy.ie, says only 1/3 of jobs created since...
Kerry stores recieve Londis awards
Kerry stores have received national Londis Retailing Awards. The awards have been running for over 20 years and recognise stores that excel across all areas...
Kerry tourism companies take part in London showcase
Four Kerry companies were among a group of 38 Irish tourism operators who took part in the Flavours tourism event in London. Randles Hotels, Killarney...
16% increase in numbers on UHK waiting list
There's been a 16% increase since the start of the year in the number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry. According to...
Match Details Set To be Confirmed For County Senior Hurling Final Replay
The time for the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final replay will be decided upon tonight. Lixnaw and Ballyduff are to meet again in...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Fixtures October 14th: National Cup 12’s: Round 2: Rathkeale v Tralee Dynamos 2pm Lough Derg v Killarney Celtic 2pm Round 3: Killarney Athletic v Park 4pm National Cup 14’s: Round 2: Mastergeeha v...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Shane Long has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's make or break World Cup qualifier against Wales in Cardiff tonight. The Southampton striker,...