Carmel O’Sullivan née Sheehy, Oakdene, Cahirdown, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her home tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass for Carmel O’Sullivan née Sheehy will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.  Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital, Kerry.

