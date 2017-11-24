Carmel O Connor nee McEllistrim, Gurrane, Ballyfinane, Firies and formerly of Ahane, Ballymacelligott.

reposing at O Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Saturday from 4 to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Carthage Church, Kiltallagh. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request please.

