Carmel O Connor nee McEllistrim, Gurrane, Ballyfinane, Firies and formerly of Ahane, Ballymacelligott.

reposing at O Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Saturday from 4 to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Carthage Church, Kiltallagh. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Killarney bus station ticket office to close for part of the year
Bus Éireann has confirmed its ticket office in Killarney is to offically close from today. The move is due to overall cost savings across the...
Kerry businesses, with the potential to expand abroad, should not be dissuaded by Brexit
Kerry businesses, with the potential to expand abroad, should explore such opportunities and not be dissuaded by Brexit. That's one of the messages being...
Parents Giving ‘Dog’s Abuse’ to Their Children’s Sports Coaches – November 24th, 2017
Over the past month, Jerry has heard from parents who see the heartbreak in their children when they’re not picked for their teams. One...
Call from the Dáil – November 24th, 2017
John Downing, political correspondent of the Irish Independent, steps into Michael O’Regan’s shoes this week. Are we on the brink of a General Election? http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_24_call.mp3
My Work Tools Stolen to the Tune of Thousands of Euro – November 24th,...
Conor contacted us about our discussion on crime this week and while he has respect for the work the Gardaí do, he has been...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he's concerned Marouane Fellaini will leave at the end of the season. The Belgium midfielder will be out of...
Kerry Jockey Taken To Hospital After Ascot Fall
Jockey Bryan Cooper is hoping his injuries aren't 'too serious' after a fall at Ascot this afternoon. The Kerry rider has been taken to...
Kerry Rowers Going For Provincial Glory
Members of the Killorglin club will tomorrow compete in the Provincial Indoor Championships at UL; Airida Mateviciute, Orla McCarthy, Rhiannon O'Donoghue, Anna Tyther, Eimear...