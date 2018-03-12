Carmel Cremin, Doirin Alainn, Derreen, Killarney and late of Park Road, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
All-Ireland Basketball Title For Kerry School
Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore are All Ireland Schools League champions. They’ve won the U16A Boys decider, 61-55 against Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney (Cork). In...
Tralee man sentenced for sexual assault of man with disability
A Tralee man convicted of the sexual assault of a man with a disability has been given a two-and-a-half-year sentence. 47-year-old Patrick O'Brien of 33...
Investigation launched following death of neglected horse near Kerry beach
Gardai and the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are seeking the public's help following the death of a severely neglected...
Kerry County Council honours Mick O’Dwyer at civic reception
Kerry County Council has paid tribute to the sporting achievements of former Kerry footballer and manager, Mick O'Dwyer. The council hosted a civic reception in...
Minister Griffin on official visit to Mexico
Minister of State Brendan Griffin is on a four-day official visit to Mexico. The Junior Minister at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport is...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Kenmare Men’s Results. Spring League Round 1. 1st. David O'Dwyer Jnr. - (20) 38pts. 2nd. Niall O'Shea - (16) 38pts. (OCB) 3rd. Fionan Jnr. O'Shea...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Friday 16th March 2018 Denny Premier A 7-45 Killarney Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers , Venue Celtic Park . Denny Division 1B 7-00 Asdee Rovers...