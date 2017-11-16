Carmel Carmody, Kilflynn and formerly of Brandonwell, Ardfert

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Cúil Mhuire Pastoral Centre in Ardfert Church grounds on Saturday from 12 to 2pm. Burial afterwards in The Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. House strictly private on Saturday morning please. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

