Carmel Carmody, Kilflynn and formerly of Brandonwell, Ardfert

reposing at Cúil Mhuire Pastoral Centre in Ardfert Church grounds on Saturday from 12 to 2pm. Burial afterwards in The Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. House strictly private on Saturday morning please. Enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee
Latest News
Can’t Sleep
With the majority of Kerry not being able to sleep at night, what simple solutions might be able to help? Deirdre spoke to Anne O'Donnell...
Man pleads guilty to Killarney crystal meth charge
A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of crystal meth in a Killarney car park. Davin Foley of 39 An Bainseach, Killorglin entered the...
Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Fitzgerald, Ballygamboon Upper, Castlemaine
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (Nov 17th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Kiltallagh Church for requiem mass at...
Man pleads not guilty to 38 charges of indecently assaulting boy in Kerry
A man who alleges he was indecently assaulted as a child by a man in Kerry said he felt guilty and ashamed that he...
Tralee is Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town
Tralee is Ireland's most enterprising town. The county town scooped the national award at a ceremony last evening. Bank of Ireland's National Enterprising Town Awards aims...
Latest Sports
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Boys: Tralee Imperials 65 Team Kerry 48 U14 Div 2 Boys: Kenmare Kestrels 29 St Brendans 26 U12 Div 1 Boys:...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Third Level Colleges, Senior Hurling League semi-final: IT Tralee 1-16 Ulster University 2-11 Freshers Football Division 2 league Quarter Final, IT Tralee v UCC 2...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Joe Schmidt is expected to make wholesale changes to his Ireland side for Saturday's test with Fiji. The coach is set to rest...