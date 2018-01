Carlow will be minus James Doyle for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash with Kerry.

He is suspended after been sent off in last weekends loss to Westmeath.

Carlow went down 0-19 to 0-15 in that game and their manager Former Tipperary star Colm Bonnar says it’s now important for his side to get back to winning ways………

Sunday’s game throws in at 2pm in The Austin Stack Park and it will be Live on Radio Kerry.