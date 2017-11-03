Careless driving accused drove into path of oncoming motorcycle, trial hears

A woman accused of careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist near Abbeydorney had crossed the road into the path of his oncoming vehicle, a trial at the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee has heard.

Closing statements will be heard today in the trial of 34-year-old Kelly Ann Roantree of

Clounametig, Abbeydorney.

She denies careless driving causing the death of Mark Shanahan at Clounametig, Abbeydorney on July 14th, 2013.

Kelly Ann Roantree was returning from a shopping trip and making a manoeuvre to turn into her driveway when her Kia Rio car was involved in a collision with the Yamaha R1 motorcycle being driven by Mr Shanahan.

The 29-year-old father of one from Liscullane, Lixnaw who also had an address at Ballymullen, Tralee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Public Service Vehicle Inspector and Forensic Collision Investigator, Garda James O’Brien said, in his opinion, Ms Roantree drove into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

He said Mr Shanahan would have been visible.

Defending counsel John O’Sullivan put it to Garda O’Brien that a motorcyclist driving at any reasonable speed would have been able to avoid Ms Roantree’s car and had plenty space to do so.

Garda O’Brien said he didn’t think Mr Shanahan had time.

Closing arguments are due to begin this morning before Judge Tom O’Donnell and a jury of six men and six women.