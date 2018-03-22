Caravan Loan Scheme in Kerry receives no application in years

A loan scheme introduced to help travellers purchase homes in Kerry hasn’t received an application in years.

Most local authorities are not lending to travellers to buy caravans or mobile homes, despite being funded by the government to do so.

The Caravan Loan Scheme was introduced in 2000, however, an unpublished housing reports shows only 12 of the 31 local authorities currently offer the scheme.

Kerry County Council says the scheme still operates in the county, however, it hasn’t received an application in several years.