Cara Credit Union to phase out saving stamps

Cara Credit Union, which covers Tralee, Castleisland and Killorglin, is to phase out their saving stamps.

They’ll replace the €2 saving stamps and machines with an E Stamp Balance, which will be available on every members’ account.

The saving stamps and machines are no longer compliant with Anti Money Laundering (AML) Regulation, and failure to comply could result in fines for the credit union.





They’ll replace the saving stamps and machines from the 30th of June, and members will have until the 30th of September to cash in their stamps.