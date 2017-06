A protest was held in Listowel today in reponse to hikes in car insurance premiums.

Organised by People Before Profit, the protest got underway from Canon’s Corner to The Square, followed by an address by UCD lecturer Kieran Allen.

Premiums has seen significant hikes over the past two years with industry experts predicting further increased over the coming 12 months.

Kerry People Before Profit representative Brian Finucane says insurance hikes are affecting young and old alike: