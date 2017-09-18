Car Free Day in Kerry this Friday

A car free day will take place across Kerry this Friday (22nd of September) as part of European Mobility Week.

It’s an annual campaign on sustainable urban mobility, which runs from today (Monday) until Friday.

During the car free day, people will be encouraged to leave their car at home and choose an alternative form of transport.

In Tralee, Kerry County Council is inviting members of the public to walk and cycle on the recently upgraded cycle and pedestrian facilities on Denny Street.

There’ll also be free travel on the Tralee Peoples’ Bus on Friday, and free parking at the Brandon car park for Mobility Week for registered car poolers on carsharing.ie

To see a full list of events taking place during mobility week, or to give car sharing /public transport a go, log onto www.traleeactivetravel.ie or www.mobilityweek.eu