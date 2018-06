Aer Lingus Regional is to increase capacity on the Dublin Kerry route by 30% this coming winter.

Operated by Stobart Air, the route will continue to be serviced by a larger aircraft, the ATR72.

Over 51,000 passengers flew on the service between Kerry and the capital last year.





Stobart Air, earlier this year, announced the renewal of its Dublin-Kerry and Dublin-Donegal Public Service Obligation routes under the Aer Lingus Regional brand; the contracts will run until the 31st of January 2022.