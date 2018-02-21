Cantillon Conference 2018 to focus on Brexit

This year’s Cantillon Conference in Tralee will focus on Brexit.

The annual event brings together national and international business leaders, economists, journalists, academics, and entrepreneurs.

The theme of year’s conference is ‘BrexTech – Navigating New Borders’, looking at the impact of Brexit on digital borders.

There’ll be industry experts from companies including SAP, Goldman Sachs, and EY.

IT Tralee is hosting the conference in association with Fexco on the 8th of March in the Rose Hotel, Tralee.