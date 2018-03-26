Why Can’t Women be Deacons in the Catholic Church? – March 26th, 2018

An anonymous comment written on a parish leaflet which criticised the fact that women cannot be ordained deacons in the Catholic Church prompted this discussion. On foot of this, Jerry spoke to Deacon Denis Kelleher who’s married and lives in Tralee.
Quality assurance on audit of UHK scans to be complete by end of month
The HSE says it's hoped quality assurance on an audit of over 46,000 scans from University Hospital Kerry and the recall of patients will...
Up to €6,000 worth of property taken in early-morning Castleisland burglary
Up to 6,000 euro in property was taken in a burglary which occurred in Castleisland in the early hours of this morning. The burglary, which...
Tributes paid to young man killed in Kerry road crash
Tributes have been paid to the young man who died following a crash on the Tralee to Fenit Road over the weekend. 23-year-old Luke Gleasure...
Meeting over Smart Meter Plan for Dingle – March 26th, 2018
Siobhán de Paor of the Wired Atlantic Way group are to host a meeting in Dingle tomorrow night about the installation of smart meters...
Personal Finance with Brian Leslie of Prima Finance – March 26th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, personal finance expert, Brian Leslie of Prima Finance, Killarney joins Jerry to deal with your questions and...
Community Devastated by Death of Young Man – March 26th, 2018
The Mayor of Tralee Municipal District, Cllr Norma Moriarty, offered her sympathies to the family of 23-year-old Luke Gleasure from The Kerries who was...