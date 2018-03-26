Why Can’t Women be Deacons in the Catholic Church? – March 26th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

An anonymous comment written on a parish leaflet which criticised the fact that women cannot be ordained deacons in the Catholic Church prompted this discussion. On foot of this, Jerry spoke to Deacon Denis Kelleher who’s married and lives in Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR