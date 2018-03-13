“If you can’t stand up, stand out”: Killarney Teen’s Inspiring Message After Life-Changing Injury – March 13th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

16-year-old Ian O’Connell is undergoing treatment at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dublin after sustaining a life-changing injury last August. The talented young sportsman fell from his bike in Killarney National Park, sustaining damage to his neck and spine. He spoke to Jerry ahead of his first visit home since August.

