Canadian TV Crew filming St. Patrick’s Day Special in Kerry

A Canadian TV crew is filming in Kerry this weekend.

It’s understood the footage will be aired on the daily lifestyle programme, The Marilyn Denis Show next March as part of a St. Patrick’s Day special.

The film crew was in Killarney yesterday, is visiting Kenmare and is expected to travel to Cork and Dublin as part of the trip which has been organised in conjunction with Tourism Ireland.

Yesterday the crew of the Toronto based TV show which has an audience of about 250,000, based itself at the Great Southern Hotel, they took a trip on a jaunting Car around Killarney and stayed at the Sheen Falls Hotel in Kenmare.