Canadian man who died on McGuillicuddy Reeks has been named

The Canadian man who died on the McGuillicuddy Reeks on Tuesday has been named.

Simon Paquette, who was on the mountain with his fiancé, suffered fatal injuries after falling over 300 feet.

The alarm was raised around quarter to 4 in the afternoon, and the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team located the couple below Hag’s Tooth Ridge on Beenkeragh mountain.

A garda liaison officer has been appointed to assist the family of Mr Paquette, and the repatriation of his body is expected to take place before the weekend.