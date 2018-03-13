‘You Can Be a Better Version of Yourself’: Life After a Life-Changing Injury – March 13th, 2018

Teddy Griffin from Killorglin was listening to Ian O’Connell’s interview with Jerry. Teddy suffered an injury 12 years ago that has left him in a wheelchair. He wants to share his experience with Ian.

