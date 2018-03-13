‘You Can Be a Better Version of Yourself’: Life After a Life-Changing Injury – March 13th, 2018

Teddy Griffin from Killorglin was listening to Ian O’Connell’s interview with Jerry. Teddy suffered an injury 12 years ago that has left him in a wheelchair. He wants to share his experience with Ian.
Listowel woman found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm
A Listowel woman has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm. 23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, was charged with the offence,...
Kerry nurses affected by Storm Emma to receive additional leave or time off in...
Nurses who worked or were unable to go to work during Storm Emma are to be granted additional annual leave or time-in-lieu. For nurses affected...
Killarney teenager due home for first time since life-changing accident last August
“If you can't stand up, stand out”. These are the words of Killarney teenager Ian O'Connell, who's undergoing treatment at the National Rehabilitation Centre after...
‘You Can Be a Better Version of Yourself’: Life After a Life-Changing Injury –...
