Campaigner says ‘dog’s dinner’ made of National Broadband Plan deemed vital for Kerry

A dog’s dinner has been made of the National Broadband Plan.

That’s the view of Eamon Wallace of Ireland Offline, a voluntary group which campaigns for better broadband internet access .

He’s been responding to the news that Eir has pulled out of the tender process due to its complexity leaving Enet as the sole company involved.

Despite this, Communications Minister Denis Naughten has said the scheme will be delivered on time and at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

Eamon Wallace of Ireland Offline says this development is very worrying and questions why Eir has pulled out of the race: