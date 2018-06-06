Campaign to raise 20 thousand euro for North Kerry teenager who sustained serious injuries in motor rally

A campaign’s underway to raise 20 thousand euro for a North Kerry teenager who sustained serious injuries in a motor rally last Sunday.

18-year-old Megan Costello from Tarbert was taking part in the Circuit of Munster rally when the car, she was an occupant in, crashed.

Megan and her father Jason were competing in the Circuit of Munster rally last Sunday.





Jason was the driver of their rally car and Megan was its navigator.

Their vehicle crashed near Newcastle West last Sunday morning and in the impact, burst into flames.

Another competitor broke through the glass and rescued the father and daughter.

Jason is currently recovering in University Hospital Limerick.

Megan’s suffered severe burns to her hands and after being first taken to University Hospital Limerick was moved to Dublin to the National Burns Unit at St James’s Hospital.

An online GoFundMe campaign ‘s been started to raise €20,000 to help with the 18-year-old’s rehabilitation and recovery. In just 24 hours, more than €10,000 has already been raised.

More information is available: https://www.gofundme.com/megan-costello-recovery-fund