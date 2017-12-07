Campaign launched to restore Fenit diving boards

A campaign has been launched to reinstate the diving boards at Fenit.

The Restore Fenit Diving Boards Campaign Committee has spent five months working on a technical proposal for Kerry County Council, which holds the foreshore licence for the bathing slip.

This involved producing a 3D digital image of the area using a drone, along with examining a similar situation in Kilkee which has seen its diving boards reinstated.

The committee says the slip at Fenit has an untarnished safety record and the diving boards would be a huge attraction and could help end the unsafe practice of jumping off the pier into the sea.

The committee is seeking a meeting with the council, which last September ruled out reinstating the diving boards on safety grounds following a motion raised by Cllr Pa Daly.