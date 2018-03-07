Campaign group says extension of Shannon LNG planning would go against government policy

Allowing the extension of planning permission for the Shannon LNG project in North Kerry would go against government policy on fossil fuels.

That’s according to Ciara Barry of Not Here, Not Anywhere, a grassroots campaign group fighting against offshore drilling for oil and gas.

Permission was granted in 2008 for the €500 million liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank; however, it’s been beset by delays.

The permission was for a 10-year period, but the company is now applying to extend this to 15 years.

Ciara Barry of Not Here, Not Anywhere says the government should be phasing out the use of fossil fuels, and grating permission to LNG would go against their own policy.