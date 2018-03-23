reposing at O Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.
Cameron Heaton, Heaton’s Guesthouse, Dingle
KDL Fixtures Update
Tonight's a blank one in the KDL. Games resume tomorrow. John O’Regan reports
Evening Sports Update
CRICKET Ireland have missed out on a place at next summer's Cricket World Cup. Will Porterfield's side have lost to Afghanistan by 5 wickets...
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Update
The Uneven Age groups take centre stage tomorrow in the VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League. Reporting is Padraig Harnett
Kerry Rugby Preview
There's underage Cup and Bowl matches for Kerry clubs tomorrow. Jay Galvin reports
