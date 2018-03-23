Cameron Heaton, Heaton’s Guesthouse, Dingle

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.

