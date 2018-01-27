Calls for TB eradication scheme for South Kerry

There are calls for the development of a national TB eradication scheme and for it to be piloted in South Kerry.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, members voiced unanimous support for immediate measures to be introduced to combat the disease.

TB has restricted an estimated 10% of bovine herds in South Kerry.

An emergency motion jointly brought by Cllrs Norma Moriarty, Johnny Healy-Rae and Dan McCarthy, asked Kerry County Council to write to the Minister for Agriculture for measures to be adopted to combat the TB outbreak in South Kerry.

The number of restricted cattle herds due to TB in Kerry increased to 180 last year, largely due an increase in cattle testing positive in South Kerry.

Cllr Healy-Rae says famers are facing a number of issues which the Department can remedy, including speeding up the removal of animals which have TB, and using more accurate valuation procedures for culled animals.

The Department hopes to have TB eradicated from the island of Ireland by 2030, however, if the disease isn’t tackled now, Cllr Healy-Rae says there won’t be any farmers in the area by then.

Cllr Dan McCarthy says Minister Creed and his department must also consider the emotional and psychological effects the outbreak is having on famers, as families are at risk of losing herds they’ve spent a lifetime managing.

All members backed a proposal to write to Minister Creed, asking for a pilot scheme for the eradication of TB in all animals to be used in South Kerry.