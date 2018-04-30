Calls for separate court to deal with family law cases in Kerry

There are calls for a separate court and judge to deal with family law issues on a full-time basis in Kerry.

There were over 96 cases before Tralee District Court last Thursday, many are waiting years to be finalised.

Chair of the Family Law Committee of the Law Society, and Managing Solicitor of the Law Centre in Tralee, Carol Anne Coolican is calling on the government to institute a new family law court system.

She says there have been a number of broken promises from government, as it’s in the current programme for government and was in a previous one.

Carol Anne Coolican wants to see a separate court with a separate judge and room, along with other facilities, as she believes the current situation is horrific.

One of those before the family law sitting of Tralee District Court last Thursday was Mary, not her real name, a parent affected by the lengthy wait for family law cases.

She’s seven years going to court over a maintenance arrears case for her children, and says she feels like a criminal when she has to go to court.