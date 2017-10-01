Calls made in Seanad for Government funding for Valentia Island Ferry

Calls have been made in the Seanad for the Government to allocate funding towards the Valentia Island Ferry.

The current vessel, which is 50 years old, has been operating between Renard Point and Knightstown for 21 years.

A new ferry is required costing €2.8 million, and while €1 million can be raised locally, State aid is needed to pay the remaining amount.

Killarney Senator Paul Coghlan raised the issue in the upper house of the Oireachtas this week, saying the Government should strongly consider this proposal to protect tourism in South West Kerry.

The Seanad Leas Chathaoirleach added that he hopes the Government would offer all financial assistance possible.