Calls are being made to erect a plaque to highlight the connection between a north Kerry village and Jesse James.

A photo of the bank and train robber in America which was bought recently on eBay for €8 could be worth over €2.27 million.

Jesse James’ grandfather lived in the Snugboro area of Asdee before being forced to emigrate after helping to shelter the local priest during penal times.

Jim O’Connor from Asdee says it is important to ensure this connection is not forgotten: