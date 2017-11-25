Calls made to install public toilets on Skellig Michael and Great Blasket Islands

Calls have been made to install public toilets on both the Skellig Michael and Great Blasket Islands.

Councillors Michael Cahill and Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald brought separate motions to yesterday’s monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for toilet facilities to be provided on two of Ireland’s most well-known islands.

Councillor Michael Cahill brought a motion to yesterday’s meeting, calling for Kerry County Council to engage with the Office of Public Works to provide public toilets on Skellig Michael.

He says the thousands of visitors to the island, who spend a number of hours on the UNESCO World Heritage site, deserve to have toilet facilities installed.

Councillor Cahill adds the issue needs to be addressed prior to the 2018 summer season.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, Seamus Cosai Fitzgerald, asked the local authority to make enquires regarding the provision of toilets on An Blascaod Mór.

In response, Kerry County Council says visitor management is the responsibility of the OPW; however, the Office is currently installing toilets for its guides on the island.

They add the issue of providing public toilets has been raised in the past, but there are no plans at present to install them.