There are calls for Kerry County Council to ringfence funding for roads used as diversions.

That’s according to Neilus O’Connor, who was part of a delegation from Moyvane making a presentation to the Listowel Municipal District meeting.

They were airing grievances associated with the ongoing works by Gas Networks Ireland in developing a gas pipeline from Foynes to Listowel.

Eirgrid is also due to carry out works in the area after that on securing North Kerry’s power network.

National policy dictates what councils can charge companies for part of the cost of reinstating roads after major projects such as Gas Networks Ireland’s pipelaying.

This covers the road that are being opened up, but not the ones traffic is being diverted onto.

Road closures in Moyvane are diverting traffic onto other roads, which locals argue aren’t capable of taking the volume of traffic or the weight of the construction vehicles.

Neilus O’Connor of Kilbaha, Moyvane wants the council to ringfence money for diversion roads:

AUDIO:

MD engineer Eamon Scanlan says the council is likely to have leftover funding in its roads programme next year so they can add roads from Moyvane into it.

Locals have also called for electricity cables to be undergrounded and fibre optic broadband to be provided, to reward them for facilitating the works.

MD engineer Eamon Scanlan says would be very costly, and a community fund the council is working on with Gas Networks Ireland wouldn’t cover these costs.

Locals have also been calling for Irish Water to lay a new watermains in Moyvane when Eirgrid begins works, after Gas Networks Ireland finishes in 10 weeks’ times.

Irish Water has indicated this won’t be happening, but the council says it’ll be keeping pressure on Irish Water as there have been several recent pipe bursts.