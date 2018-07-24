Calls for all Kerry Co-op shareholders to be included in correspondence

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for all Kerry Co-op shareholders to be included in correspondence on its future.

Niall Kelleher is a ‘C’ Kerry Co-op shareholder; these shareholders don’t have voting rights within the co-op.

The debate around the future of Kerry Co-op has intensified in recent months.

The co-op is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group plc with a 13.7% stake worth an estimated 2.2 billion euro.





Among the proposals are the spinning out of shares and to reactivate the co-op as a milk processor.

Niall Kelleher is part of over 6,500 ‘C’ shareholders in the co-op and says they need to be kept informed of developments: