There have been calls to keep the proposed Tralee-Fenit Greenway project alive.

Kerry County Council says a screening is due to take place in January 2018 in advance of an environmental impact assessment, which will then decide the planning procedures to be followed.

Mike O’Neill of Friends of the Tralee to Fenit Greenway says national funding may become available next year, and the proposed project needs to be ‘shovel ready’ to be eligible.

He is calling on the public to join a walk or cycle on the urban section of the proposed route this Sunday.

Mr O’Neill says the purpose of the walk, which begins at St Brendan’s Church, Tralee at 2:30pm, is to ensure proposed timelines are adhered to.