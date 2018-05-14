Calls for extra Government funding to cover shortfall for Tralee meals-on-wheels service

There are calls for the Government to provide extra funding to cover a shortfall for a Tralee meals-on-wheels service.

Cumann Iosaef is funded by Pobal, which manages funding programmes on behalf of the Government.

Since the minimum wage increased on January 1st, Pobal hasn’t provided additional funding to Cumann Iosaef to cover the rise in wage costs.

Kevin O’Connor of Cumann Iosaef made a presentation to today’s Tralee Municipal District meeting, and councillors are now to appeal to the Government to provide additional funding.