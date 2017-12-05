Calls for the effects of Tralee Town Centre pedestrianisation to be closely monitored

The effects of pedestrianisation in Tralee Town Centre needs to be closely monitored.

Peter Harty of CH the Mall says most people are positive about the development; however, a long trial period is needed in order to fully gauge the benefits.

The Mall in Tralee is now fully open to pedestrians, with all works to be completed by December 12th.

Taxi bye-laws also come into force on that date so as to avoid confusion.

Mr Harty says retail business rose last month, having seen a decrease during the works in the town centre.

He adds a trial period, extending from now until September of next year, will show the full effects of the pedestrianisation works: