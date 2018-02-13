Calls for deer management plan to be implemented in Killarney National Park

There are calls for a deer management plan to be implemented in Killarney National Park.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Joe Culloty says the Office of Public Works needs to initiate a cull of deer in the park, to combat the increasing numbers.

Two partial reports on the density and distribution of deer in Killarney National Park have been undertaken, which showed the deer population was excessively high.

Councillor Culloty, who is on the Killarney National Park Liaison Committee, is seeking a meeting with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to discuss the deer population.

He says action needs to be taken to reduce the number of deer, before an accident occurs.