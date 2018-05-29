There are calls for clamping to be introduced in Killorglin to tackle illegal parking.

Councillors in the South and West Kerry Municipal District received a deputation from Killorglin Access for All, a group which aims to improve accessibility for those with disabilities who travel through the town.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Jennifer Boyle and Mary Costello told councillors the town of Killorglin is not safe for those with disabilities.





It’s claimed a number of pedestrian crossings are inadequate, routes are impeded by trees, and many motorists are unaware of those with accessibility issues.

Additionally, cars parking at the bus stop on the N70 Iveragh Road is still an issue, according to the group.

Kerry County Council says enforcement in the town is a problem, and they’ve had conversations with the Gardaí about increased monitoring.

Killorglin Access for All, while welcoming the council’s efforts, say there is no enforcement with regard to parking from 5pm each day, and people can–in effect–do what they want outside of business hours.

Sinn Féin Councillor Damien Quigg, who brought the deputation, says the whole town needs a design plan, and he’s called for funding through tourism initiatives.