Calls for CCTV to target cemetery dumpers just outside Tralee

CCTV is needed to target cemetery dumpers in Tonevane just outside Tralee.

That’s according to Cllr Terry O’Brien who raised the issue of illegal dumping at Annagh graveyard at the recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

Cllr O’Brien said surveillance is needed to tackle what he described as ‘the same people’ that continuously dump and fill the refuse unit provided for the families to maintain graves.

He said, in many cases, locals take away the rubbish themselves and the situation is causing considerable upset.

In response the Council said the amount of waste dumped did not merit a dedicated CCTV setup however ‘No Dumping’ signs will be erected.