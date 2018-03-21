There are calls for Castlemaine Harbour to be given special status.

Councillor Michael Cahill says it would mean that funding could be readily sourced to protect family homes, public infrastructure and amenities from flooding.

He claims there’s rampant erosion to the sand dunes at Rossbeigh, and increased incidents of tidal flooding to low-lying areas including Reenalagane, Callinafercy, and Inch.

Councillor Michael Cahill claims up to 20 acres of sand dunes have been washed away at Rossbeigh in recent months.

He says this is extremely worrying as the sandspit has historically acted as a protection barrier for many low-lying areas.

The Fianna Fail councillor had a motion before the recent county council meeting, calling for special status to be sought for Castlemaine Harbour.

Kerry County Council says it applied to the OPW last November to carry out a Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Study for the Coastal Cell area covering Rossbeigh, Inch and Cromane.

This study is required ahead of any application to the OPW for funding under a Minor Coastal Protection Works Scheme.

The council says in relation to the areas within the inner Castlemaine Harbour area, the existing flood embankments on the River Laune are maintained by the OPW.