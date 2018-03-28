Calls to begin consultation process on making Kerry tourist route a one-way system

There are calls to begin a consultation process on making a Kerry tourist route a one-way system.

Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald bought a motion to yesterday’s meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, calling for Kerry County Council to initiate a consultation process to make Slea Head one-way during the busy summer periods.

He believes traffic delays on the West Kerry route could be addressed by implementing a one-way system between 11-4pm daily, during the period April to November.

Kerry County Council says providing sufficient infrastructure to implement a one-way system would costs hundreds of thousands of euro; however, it intends to examine the feasibility of a one-way system.

Councillor Cosaí Fitzgerald says traffic delays on the Slea Head Drive have caused drivers to become very frustrated.