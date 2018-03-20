Calling on the Council to Take Away Rubbish Collected by Communities – March 20th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Gerald got in touch to say that people have, for years, been collecting waste thrown away by “thoughtless, selfish motorists and pedestrians, bagging it and putting it out for collection.” However, he says the problem is, no one collects it.

