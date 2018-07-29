Callinafercy & Sive Rowing Review

Mary B Teahan reports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Limerick are the first team to progress to the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final after a phenomenal game against Cork at Croke Park. Both sides combined...
Kerry one of unluckiest Lotto counties
Kerry is one of Ireland's unluckiest Lotto counties. That's according to new data released by the National Lottery. The “Luckiest Lotto Counties” data, using 2016 Census...
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Rising Stars
Katelyn Barry from Listowel and Megan O'Shaughnessy from West Limerick have one major awards for young film-makers. Their mentor Chris Fitzgerald also joins them...
Intro Matchmaking | July
Fergal Harrington from Intro Matchmaking has noticed a trend in that family members or friends have a vested interest in making you stay single.
A Rare Blood Moon
There will be a unique sight in our skies tonight in the form of a blood red moon. Paddy stack from the Kerry Astronomy...