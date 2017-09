A Kerry County Councillor has called on Kerry County Council and Failte Ireland to develop a Wild Atlantic Way Interpretive Centre in Kerry.

Councillor Michael Cahill said the massive success of the Wild Atlantic Way has significantly increased visitor numbers to County Kerry and has also developed into a famous International marketing brand.

The Fianna Fail Councillor said Kerry should be the first to develop such an Interpretive Centre with many suitable locations along the Kerry coastline.