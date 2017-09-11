Call for utility companies and council to forward plan to limit disruption

There’s a call for utility companies and Kerry County Council to forward plan in order to limit disruption for locals.

That’s according to Listowel Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton, who was speaking as a meeting is taking place today between Kerry County Council, Gas Networks Ireland, and Irish Water about Moyvane.

Gas Networks Ireland is undertaking road works there for the development of the multi-million-euro gas pipeline connecting Foynes to Listowel; last week they said they’d change traffic diversions following public outcry.

When those works finish in October, Eirgrid is set to lay cables along the same stretch; they’ll take six to eight weeks.

Irish Water has now also applied to undertake works to replace a water mains in the area, which Gas Networks Ireland damaged.

Cllr Aoife Thornton is hoping all these Eirgrid and Irish Water works will happen at the one time.