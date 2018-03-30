Call for updated Blasket Island management plan

No progress will be made on the Blasket Island pier until an updated management plan for the islands is compiled.

That’s the message from Kerry County Council and the Office of Public Works, following a request for information from Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

Fine Gael Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says a project was due to get underway over a decade ago to upgrade both the Dunquin and Blasket Island piers, however, the economic downturn scuppered those plans.

Kerry County Council says upgrading the pier at An Blascaód Mór is identified as a medium-term action in the County Kerry Tourism Strategy and Action Plan 2016-2022.

Furthermore, the council undertook a detailed re-examination of the project in 2017, which included updating the projected cost to €7 million.

However, Kerry County Council says the OPW is operating with an island management plan that’s over fifteen years old and, until the plan is updated, nothing will be done.

Councillor Cosaí Fitzgerald says there’s strong local support, and he called on the council to make every effort to update the island’s Visitor Management Plan.