Call for third ferry for County Kerry

There’s a call for a third ferry for County Kerry.

Cllr Damian Quigg wants Kerry County Council to explore the idea of having a ferry from Cromane to Inch; there’s already one between Renard and Valentia Island, and another between Tarbert and Killimer in Co Clare.

The Sinn Féin councillor was speaking at the South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, where he also asked the council to submit a funding application to develop a pier in Cromane; Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill also asked the council to speed up this process.

The council has already made it known they’re planning to conduct a feasibility study on a proposed pier for Cromane.

Cllr Quigg wants the local authority to also look at the possibility of a ferry for vehicles and pedestrians to cross from Cromane to Inch: