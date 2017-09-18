Call for support for new all-year Kerry Berlin flight

There won’t be any cancellations of Ryanair flights from Kerry.

That’s according to Marketing Executive with Kerry Airport, Noel Ryan, who was speaking after the low-fares airlines announced it would be cancelling thousands of flights up until the end of October.

Mr Ryan says it’s the bigger airports that’ll be effected by this, not Farranfore.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has announced it’s to extend its service from Kerry to Berlin into next summer.

The low-cost carrier originally announced last February it would begin a twice-weekly flight from Kerry Airport to Berlin, as part of its winter schedule.

Chief Executive, Michael O’Leary has now announced that Kerry Berlin is now part of the summer 2018 schedule.

The extension to an all-year-round service has been welcomed by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Brendan Griffin.

Noel Ryan of Kerry Airport says it’s really important people support the Berlin route to keep the service permanently.