Call to support CervicalCheck protest in Tralee

People in Kerry are being called to show their support for those affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

A protest will take place outside HSE buildings in Rathass, Tralee, at 3:30 this afternoon, in support of those who’ve received inaccurate or delayed diagnosis of smear tests.

Organiser of today’s protest Sheila Daly claims there is—in effect—no health service in the country, as the HSE is being run into the ground and cost-cutting measures are being imposed.





Yesterday, interim HSE Chief, John Connaghan, said individuals will be held to account for failings in the Cervical Check programme, if required.

Sheila Daly says it’s hard to understand how some people are still in their positions in the HSE and Department of Health.