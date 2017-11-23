Call for sheep to be included in marketing campaign for Kerry

Sheep should be included in a marketing campaign for Kerry.

That’s according to West Kerry Councilor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, responding to Kerry County Council’s plans for a new strategy to promote the county nationally and internationally.

Design Works, the company responsible for the ‘Ireland’s Ancient East’, gave a presentation on ‘Kerry – Your Natural Escape’ – at Áras an Chondae ahead of the campaign launch on December 8th.

Martin Gaffney and Rocky Grennell of Design Works said they based the campaign around Kerry’s landscape – incorporating other elements such as culture and the county’s sporting prowess.

A logo, featuring the tag-lines ‘Kerry – Your Natural Escape’ and ‘Ciarraí – Ealaín Nádúrtha’ were unveiled in the green and gold colours, alongside scenic shots of the county.

The campaign received much praise from councilors present.

However Dingle Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald said the campaign, which featured mountainous terrain, needed more sheep in a nod to Kerry’s agricultural heritage.

Tralee Mayor Norma Foley said feedback received from the recent delegation to Berlin indicated German visitors liked to see the sheep when visiting Ireland.

The marketing campaign will be launched by Minister of State, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, in Killarney on December 8th.