Call for review of policy on Local Authority Loans

A Kerry councillor is calling for a review of policy on Local Authority Loans to allow for refurbishments and extensions to be carried out.

People who aren’t able to get a mortgage from a bank or building society can apply to their local authority for a housing loan for up to 97% of the price of the house.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty wants Kerry County Council to include a provision for first time purchases to allow them obtain loans for refurbishments and extensions.

The council says they’ve no discretion in relation to the regulations issued by the Department of Housing.

The housing loan is specifically for purchasing a property; and while there’s a separate loan available for reconstruction of a property, including windows, doors, and roof tiles, there’s no loan for the refurbishment of houses.