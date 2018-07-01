Call for portion of Sara Lee site to be used for social housing

A councillor has called for a portion of the former Sara Lee site in Killarney to be used for social housing.

Cllr Donal Grady said he would love to see industry coming into the town but added that housing is vitally important.

Currently, Kerry County Council is inviting Expressions of Interest for the development of the site and said that all options for the site, which are in accordance with zoning, will be considered.





In 2005, the Sara Lee factory in Killarney closed with the loss of more than 90 jobs.

The site had previously housed Pretty Polly, which at its height employed over 1,000 people.