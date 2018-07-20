Call for policy to cut numbers waiting on trolleys in Kerry

The Taoiseach is being called on to implement a policy to cut the numbers waiting on trolleys in Kerry.

SIPTU branch organiser Donie Doody was speaking as the numbers waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry were amongst the highest in the country this week, peaking at 25 on Wednesday.

Mr Doody says there are currently 30 vacant beds in Killarney at the community hospital and St Columbanus Home.





He’s asking why patients are waiting on trolleys for days in UHK, when these vacant beds in Killarney could be used for patents waiting under the Fair Deal scheme.

A system implemented in Dublin and the north east has seen trolley numbers cut to a 12-year low.

Donie Doody wants Leo Varadkar to initiate a similar policy to relive pressure in UHK and to use the beds available in Killarney.